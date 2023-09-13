Dexter High School Equestrian Team Triumphs at MIHA District 7 Competition

The Dexter High School Equestrian Team made a significant mark at the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (MIHA) District 7 competition held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on September 10th.

Despite competing as a C Team due to their size, the Dreads showcased exceptional talent and skill, earning high scores across the board. Notably, sophomore and seasoned rider, Kera Root, bagged top honors. Root placed in multiple events and achieved first place in the Equitation Over Fences event and secured the second position in the Hunt Seat Equitation category.

Kera Root Competing in Equitation Over Fences

Other team members also shone brightly. Blaze Peale and Abbie Franz, both sophomores, with Franz being a newcomer, added to the Dreads' impressive tally by clinching positions in various events. In total, the MIHA District 7 competition comprises 17 distinct events, with each team having a set limit on the number of participants. Points are accumulated based on the riders' performance, contributing to the team's overall score.

Kera Root and Arno

Fans and supporters of the DHSET can look forward to more equestrian action as the team is set to compete again at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on September 16 and 17.

Photos courtesy of Kathleen Root