"If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day, Sept 25

From Jamie Griffin

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated September 25 as national “If You See Something, Say Something®” Awareness Day. The purpose of this day is to “remind the public to be aware of suspicious activity and how to report it to law enforcement.” Per National Neighborhood Watch (www.nnw.org), suspicious activity is any incident, event, or activity that seems unusual or out of place. Importantly, only a person’s behavior, not their immutable characteristics, can be suspicious.

As a member of the City of Dexter City Council, though not speaking on its behalf, I am reaching out to the community, as I did last year at this time, to increase awareness about this day, recent notable activities in and around the city, and steps we all can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

The City of Dexter City Council, per its City Charter, “shall see that provision is made for public peace and health, and for the safety of persons and property.” To achieve that end, at least in part, the City contracts with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) for its law enforcement and public safety needs in a regional collaboration with Dexter Township and Webster Township.

Per the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) monthly reports, recent notable events in the City of Dexter include vehicle thefts, fraud (retail and other), larceny from vehicles, and car vs. pedestrian and car vs. bicycle collisions.

Here are steps you can take to keep you and your loved ones safe:

Teach your children how to be safe while crossing the street on foot or on bicycle. Practice and supervision are key.

Lock your doors (vehicle and house).

Close your garage door.

Close and lock windows on the first floor overnight.

Do not store valuables in your vehicle if parked outside.

Do not leave your vehicle running unattended.

Install motion lights.

Install and monitor security cameras.

If you’re headed out for a walk, bike ride, or run in and around town or on the trail, let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to be back.

Perhaps most importantly, get to know your neighbors and local business owners if you don’t already. Together, you can help monitor the area in and around your home and their businesses. You will learn, if you haven’t already, what types of behaviors and activities are typical so that you can better recognize those that are suspicious.

I am confident that our local law enforcement is ready, willing, and able to address resident concerns. So, as we mark the passing of this day, I want to encourage you all: If you see something, say something. To report a crime in progress or a suspicious person or vehicle, dial 911.

Sincerely,

Jamie Griffin