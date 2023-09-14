Dexter Soccer Snaps Three Game Skid

The Dexter soccer team snapped a three-game losing streak by holding off Monroe 3-2 Tuesday night.

The win was the first in the SEC Red this season after losses to Ann Arbor Pioneer and Ann Arbor Huron.

Hayden Gaetino led the Dreadnaughts with a goal and assist against the Trojans.

JP Assenmacher and Tyler Craig also netted goals for the Dreads, while Carter Weis and Vaughn Meyer picked up assists.

In a game last week, the Dreadnaughts lead Ypsilanti Lincoln 2-0 when the game was called by lightning. It will be finished at a later date.

Dexter improved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the SEC Red. They host Bedford in a conference matchup Thursday night.

Photos by Dawn McCann