Dexter artist has his artwork on display at the Amway Grand Plaza during ArtPrize

Dexter artist Ty Rentenbach took his love for hand-crafted metal art and brought a piece of Paris to the upcoming 2023 ArtPrize event in Grand Rapids.

Rentenbach has the honor of having his artwork on display in the lobby of the Amway Grand Plaza hotel as part of the 2023 ArtPrize event.

His art piece, the Eiffel, is described as a metal art sculpture that was hand crafted with every piece cut, fit, molded and welded into place by his hands with his personal touches to create a very close to scale custom replica of the Eiffel Tower. It is 48 inches by 48 inches square at the base, and 126 inches tall. Set on its base and it’s close to 13 feet tall. It is powder coated and made to display indoor as well as outdoor. The lights mounted to the base make for a spectacular view of it after dusk.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Rentenbach to ask about the exciting news of his artwork being selected to be part of such a prestigious event. ArtPrize is an annual, international art competition and cultural event in Grand Rapids, which takes place from Sept. 14-Oct. 1. The event has public voting on different pieces of art that are exhibited throughout Grand Rapids in galleries, storefronts, parks, museums, breweries, public spaces and venues of all kinds, including the Amway Grand Plaza.

“I am very excited to be selected by the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel to display my artwork in their lobby!” said Rentenbach, who lives in Dexter. “They have hosted the winner of ArtPrize on two separate occasions and I feel like they are one of the top venues in downtown Grand Rapids.”

Rentenbach has done metal art for around 20 years now and with this latest creation he said he wanted to do something big; something to occupy his free time.

“I love working with metal, being out in the garage, listening to music and creating,” he said.

Ty Rentenbach creating in his garage in Dexter. photo courtesy of Ty Rentenbach

His inspiration in creating the piece comes from places close to his heart. From the friends he’s made in his neighborhood that have looked in and stopped by while he was working on it in his garage to his son proposing to his wife in front of the actual Eiffel Tower in France over a year ago, Rentenbach said it holds a special place for him and many others.

Of his creation, his artist bio on the ArtPrize website says it best, “I have poured my heart and soul into this piece and it is my prize!!”

STN asked him if there was anything in particular he wants the community to know. He said when you take on a project you have an idea of what you want to create, but until you see it come to life, you just never know.

“I have made some things and when you step back and look at it you go ‘ugh’ then sometimes you can step back and say ‘wow!’ and actually impress yourself,” he said of making art. “That feeling of accomplishment just flows through you and inspires you. It motivates you and makes you want to share it with everyone, not to show off or brag, but to just make people smile!”

Rentenbach's artwork on display. photo courtesy of Ty Rentenbach