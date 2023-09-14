Construction Resumes on Huron River Dr B2B Segment Despite Amtrak Delay

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has announced work has resumed on the D3 section of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) in Scio Twp along the Huron River.

Construction of the D3 section of the trail progressed smoothly into summer. The main work was centered around grading the projected pathway, establishing an aggregate stone base, and completion of railings on one of the retaining walls. Work came to a halt in July to allow the contractor time to secure pivotal approvals from Amtrak. The aim was to resume the construction immediately after Labor Day once all the required permits were in hand.

Over the upcoming weeks, the team will focus on tasks such as placing topsoil, refining the drainage ditches, and prepping for fence installation. Yet, a significant component of the project, specifically the construction of the bridge abutments and the placement of the bridge, remains on standby due to the delayed approvals from Amtrak.

As always, safety remains a top priority. The WCRC would like to reiterate the importance of the public's role in this, urging them not to venture into the construction site or engage with bridge components. This site is an active construction zone, and any unauthorized access can pose risks.