Dexter Golf Remains Undefeated in SEC

The Dexter girls' golf team remained perfect in the SEC after a sweep of a home tri-meet at Hudson Mills Golf Course Wednesday.

The Dreadnaughts shot a team score of 188 to cruise by Saline with 200 and Tecumseh 217.

The wins lifted the Dreads to 5-0 in the conference with a big matchup coming up with Skyline.

Sophomore Avery Manning shot the low round of the day with a 39 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Millie Truesdell finished with a 44 and Madison Ohlman 52. Eleni Michos followed with 53, Marissa Genske 54, and Sydney Saenz 66.

Photos by Dawn McCann



