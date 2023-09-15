Dexter Rolls Over Pioneer for Second Straight Win

The Dexter football team was firing on all cylinders Thursday night as the Dreadnaughts rolled to a 56-0 shutout of Ann Arbor Pioneer.

It was the second straight shutout for the Dreads defense and helped Dexter move to 2-2 overall on the season and 2-1 in the SEC Red.

The game was all Dreadnaughts from the start from the start with Ronny Johnson scoring on two long runs for a 14-0 lead just over three minutes into the game.

Johnson would strike again, but this time it was through the air when Cooper Arnedt hit Johnson on a swing pass and he sprinted in from 63 yards out for a 21-0 lead.

Arnedt would then hit TD passes to Cole Novara for 25 yards and Gabe Rychener for 40 yards for a 35-0 lead.

Dexter wasn’t done, and Jack Votaw ran one in for a score and Arnedt connected for a TD with Johnson, this time from 32 yards out to make it 49-0 at the half.

The Dreads would wrap up the scoring when Arnedt tossed his fifth TD of the night, this time for seven yards to Novara to make the final 56-0/

Arnedt finished 8 for 9 passing for 221 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnson had another huge night with 135 yards and two TD’s on just eight carries and caught three passes for 99 yards and two scores.

Votaw finished with 55 yards rushing on nine carries. Novara caught two passes for 35 yards and two scores, Rychener two catches for 51 yards and a TD, and Holden Niemi caught one pass for 36 yards.

Dexter travels to Ann Arbor Huron (3-1) for a key SEC Red matchup with the winner trying to keep pace with undefeated Saline.