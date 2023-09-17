Dexter XC Teams Run Strong at SEC Jamboree

The Dexter girls’ cross country team finished third and the boys fifth as both squads came home with strong finishes at the first SEC jamboree of the season in Bedford last week.

The first jamboree of the season puts the SEC Red and White divisions together in a race and the teams earn points for each team they beat from each Division.

The girls finished with 121 points to finish behind Pioneer and Saline.

Alena Blumberg came home eighth to lead the Dreadnaughts with a time of 19:15.2.

Annabel O’Haver was 23rd in 20:01,3 and Kodie Snyder 30th in 20:28.6.

Rounding out the top five were Hannah Bougher in 31st

in 20:30.7 and Addison Bruckman in 36th in 20:54.3.

Kate Varitek was 37th in 21:08.7, Olivia Shaieb 41st in 22:32.5, Ella Mitchell 42nd in 22:38, Hannah Sisson 53rd in 23:02, and Addison Streetman 57th in 23:35.4.

The boys also finished with 121 points in the race won by Pioneer.

Brandon Anderson finished fourth with a time of 15:47 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Caleb Snyder was 14th in 16:33.7, Julian Linebaugh 28th in 17:18.4, Cole Doty 34th in 17:23.4, and Elijah Smith 47th in 17:40.3 for the top five for Dexter.

Andrew Gafford was 51st in 17:45.5, Jack McCalla 56th in 17:54,9, Scott Smith 60th in 17:58.3, Charlie Munson 64th in 18:08.3, and Sam Gibson 68th in 18:13.3.