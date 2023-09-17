Dexter Field Hockey Picks Up Two More Wins

The Dexter field hockey team improved its record to 9-0-1 on the season after a pair of big wins last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking down rival Ann Arbor Pioneer 3-1.

Audrey Owen-Smith was stellar in net with 11 saves for the Dreadnaughts as they held off Pioneer.

Maddie Rokke-Smith found the net for a second-quarter goal, but the game was tied at one at the break.

Rokke-Smith scored her second of the game in the third to give the Dreads a 2-1 lead and Emily-Kate Covert found the net in the final period to give the Dreads some insurance as they held on for the win.

Marissa Skinner, Aiden Weinmann, and Brooke Alexander each had an assist for Dexter.

Dexter then took down Grosse Pointe South 4-1 Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and never looked back.

Rokke-Smith, Claire Dubuque, and Daphne Grant each scored in the first half for the Dreads.

GPS would cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth, but Alexander sealed the win by finding the net to make the final 4-1.

Olivia Croftchik picked up two assists for Dexter, while Alexander and Weinmann each had one. Analisa Ledbetter made two saves in net for Dexter.