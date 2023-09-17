Dexter Swim and Dive Cruises Past Bedford

Information provided by Andrew Parker

On Thursday at their home pool, the Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive Team dominated against Bedford, winning 126-56.

The Dexter 200 Medley Team of Rebekah Murillo, Delaney Parker, Harper Brown, and Emma Bishop won the event, and the team of Madelyn McClellan, Annie Ralls, Isabel Martinez, and Sydney Collins came in third.

In the 200 Freestyle, Grace McClellan and Diem Lee took the first and second spots, and Emily Weiszhaar finished fifth.

Kayce McCallister was first in the 200 IM, and Sydney Collins was third.

In the 50 Free Brown, Bishop, and Parker took places 2-4.

The Dexter divers swept the top five places. Bella Larson, Junia Schulz, Ellie Saah, Rose Steck, and Elizabeth Curtis racked up points for the team.

When the swimmers returned to the pool, Isabel Martinez won the 100 Fly and Diem Lee finished second.

The Lady Dreads cleaned up in the 100 Free and the 500 Free. In the 100 Free, Sydney Collins was second, Madellyn McClellan was third, Addy Arbour was fourth, and Emily Weiszhaar was sixth. In the 500 Free, Parker, Murillo, Brown, and Grace McClellan raked in the top four spots.

The Dexter 200 Free Relay team of Martinez, Lee, McCallister, and Grace McClellan took the first spot and the team of Arbour, Ralls, Anna Wetzel, and Weiszhaar took third place.

In the 100 Backstroke, Bishop, Madelyn McClellan, and Natalia Rivera claimed second through fourth place.

McCallister, Martinez, and Ralls nabbed the top three spots in the 100 breaststroke

The Dexter 400 Free Relay of Murillo, Bishop, Parker, and Brown won, and the team of Grace and Madelyn McClellan, Collins, and Arbour took third.

Coach Murphy Hansen was happy with the team’s performance. She stated, "After a quick reset at the start of this week, the team came back together to compete against Bedford. It's always nice to watch our team smiling, laughing, and making memories together! It was a good night with some good swims. All in all, it was another great night for us at the Wylie Pool."

Dexter will head to Skyline High School this Thursday to take on the Eagles.

Photos provided by Tammy Parker