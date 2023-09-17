Dexter Volleyball Rolls to 14th Straight Win

Photo from Dexter volleyball Instagram

The Dexter volleyball team continued its stellar early season play with eight wins last week to extend its win streak to 14 straight wins.

Six of the wins for the Dreads came Saturday when Dexter rolled to the Onsted Invitational championship.

Dexter went 3-0 in pool play defeating Quincy 21-12, 21-15, Vandercook Lake 21-3, 21-6, and Onsted 21-19, 21-17.

They took down Addison 25-19, 25-20 in the quarterfinal and then beat Reading 25-22, 25-20 to reach the finals.

They faced off against Adrian Madison and dropped the opening set 15-25.

Dexter bounced back to take the second set 26-24 and won the deciding third set 15-7 to claim the title.

Stats were not available.

Dexter opened SEC Red play with a pair of wins.

The Dreads swept Huron 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 in the conference opener.

Ali Parachek was a force at the net with seven kills, four blocks, two digs, and one ace.

Lily Burns had four digs, five kills, three aces, and one block, while Tia Schultz added four kills, five digs, two aces, and one block. Avery O’Clair chipped in with three kills, three digs, three assists, and one block, Lana Burns two kills, five assists, two blocks, and one ace, Annamarie Myint 13 digs and two aces, Maiah Dunham six digs, and Chloe Burns 12 assists.

Dexter then took down Pioneer in four sets 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21.

Parachek had another big game with 11 kills, four blocks, and three digs.

Alex Brassow was a force for the Dreads with seven kills, six aces, five digs, three assists, and two blocks, while Schultz had six kills, four aces, nine digs, and two blocks.

O’Clair had nine kills, three blocks, 11 digs, two assists, and one ace, Tessa Boomhour four blocks, Myint 19 digs and two assists, Dunham five digs, Chloe Burns eight assists and six digs, and Lana Burns 17 assists.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 17-1-1 overall on the season.