Dexter Tennis Makes Quick Work of Monroe

The Dexter tennis team is getting hot at the right time after a pair of SEC Red wins and a strong showing at the Fenton quad.

The Dreads opened with a 5-3 win over Bedford.

Connor Kniesteadt won the deciding match with a three-set thriller 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-7) at two singles.

The doubles teams came through in the clutch by winning all four flights.

Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz won 6-0, 6-1 at one doubles, Oliver Pham and Nolan Lemke 6-0, 6-1 at two doubles, Cayden Capelli and Gavin Heichel 6-0, 6-1 at three doubles, and Mason Portice and Santiago Mendez 6-3, 6-0 at four.

Dexter finished second at Fenton with 17 points, just two behind first-place Goodrich with 19.

Kniesteadt went 3-0 at two singles, while Alex Gullekson was 2-1 at three singles.

Boydston/Merz teamed to go 2-1 at one doubles, while Pham/Lemke were 2-1 at two doubles.

Capelli/Heichel had a big day and went 3-0 at three doubles, while Portice/Mendez also went 3-0 at four doubles.

Dexter then cruised past Monroe 7-1.

The doubles teams of Boydston/Merz, Pham/Lemke, and Capelli/Heichel lost just one game between them.

Gullekson, Wetzel, and Carson Brandt were victorious in singles matches.