Webster Twp Police Report, August 2023

In August 2023, Deputies responded to 158 calls for service, down from 162 the previous year for a 2% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan – Aug) are 1,211, up from 1,030 for the same period last year for an 18% increase.

Officers conducted 49 traffic stops, down from 58 last year. Eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One larceny

Nine crashes

One medical assist

Six citizen assists

Two welfare checks

Nine mental health

One indecent exposure

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On August 10th, Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Farrell Road for a structure fire. Upon arrival, the barn was completely engulfed, and the homeowners were attempting to move livestock away from the stable. The homeowner advised Deputies that they believe a heating lamp may have started the fire. Upon extinguishing the fire, Dexter Fire Department personnel advised that approximately 50 lambs and 80 turkeys had died inside the barn.

On August 13th, Deputies responded to the intersection area of North Territorial Road & Donovan for a serious injury accident. Multiple callers reported that a vehicle traveling west on North Territorial Road had struck a motorcycle traveling east. The caller’s reported serious injuries to both riders, including the loss of limbs. Deputies arrived to find a silver sedan in the roadway with damage to the front driver-side quarter panel and both motorcycle riders with significant injuries in the south ditch. Deputies assisted with administering medical aid until paramedics arrived and then contacted the silver sedan driver. The driver advised Deputies that he had fallen asleep while driving to visit family and drifted across the centerline before colliding with the motorcycle. Deputies administered field sobriety evaluations along with a preliminary breath test, finding no signs of impairment. Both motorcycle riders underwent amputation surgeries due to the crash, and charges have been submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The entire August 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.