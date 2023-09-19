Bank robbery in Scio Township

The DFCU bank in Scio Township was robbed on the morning of September 16 with the perpetrator getting away.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is now investigating and looking for any help.

The WCSO posted on its Facebook page on Sept. 18 about the bank robbery. It occurred at 10:15 a.m. that Saturday of the 16th at the bank located at 5280 Jackson Road in Scio Township. The WCSO said the unknown subject entered the bank, slid a note across the counter and demanded money.

The WCSO described the subject as a tall, medium farmed, black male wearing a dark blue baseball hat, sunglasses with possible red-orange sides, a black surgical mask, black pants, black shoes, black rubber gloves and an Amazon Prime shirt/vest.

He reportedly fled the bank westbound on Jackson Road in what witnesses describe as a black SUV.

Police are asking that if you have any information regarding the incident or the identification of the suspect then contact them at the Tip Line at 734-973-7711 or by emailing or calling Detective Raisanen at raisanenc@washtenaw.org or 734-973-4924.