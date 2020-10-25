Dexter Volleyball Claims SEC White Title

The Dexter volleyball team claimed the outright SEC White title after sweeping three matches at the SEC White finals at home Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts dominated by sweeping all three matches in two sets.

They opened with a 25-15, 25-15 win over Lincoln, then swept Chelsea 25-15, 25-14, and finished off by sweeping Tecumseh 25-21, 25-7.

Dexter finished with a 9-0 record in conference play.

Earlier in the week, the Dreadnaughts swept Tecumseh in straight sets 25-23, 25-17, 25-13.

Avery Goodrich had a big night with 17 digs and 14 kills. Jordan Kless added 20 digs and seven kills, Eleanor King 10 assists, 15 digs, five kills and five aces, Cami Fischer eight kills and five digs, and Livvy Mellifont 23 digs and one ace.

Dexter improved to 16-2 overall on the season.