Dexter Twp Police Report, August 2023

In August 2023, Deputies responded to 195 calls for police service, up from 187 the previous year for a 4% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Aug) are 1,368, up from 1,245 for the same period last year for a 10% increase.

Officers conducted 68 traffic stops, down from 72 last year. Eighteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Eleven crashes

Four medical assists

Six citizen assists

Three welfare checks

Five frauds

Two disorderly conducts

One adult attempted suicide

One OWI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On August 19th, Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Colby Road for a missing persons complaint. The caller advised that their 102-year-old father was missing from the home. The caller last saw his father around 4:30 p.m. the previous day when he delivered some dinner. Deputies searched the residence and requested assistance from the Green Oak Fire Department to deploy a drone. Shortly after launching the drone, Deputies located the subject in a cornfield across the street. The subject was alert but unable to stand on his own. He was transported to Chelsea Hospital for further medical evaluation.

On August 27th, Deputies were dispatched to the North Territorial Road & Dexter-Pinckney Road intersection for a single-vehicle crash. An off-duty firefighter located the vehicle occupied and was standing by for Deputies. Deputies contacted the driver and noted the smell of intoxicants coming from their person. Deputies attempted to conduct field sobriety evaluations. However, the driver refused. Based on their observations, Deputies arrested the driver for OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) and transported them to Chelsea Hospital for a blood draw. Lab results are pending with the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory.

The entire August 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.