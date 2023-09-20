Scio Twp Police Report, August 2023

In August 2023, Deputies responded to 831 calls for service, down from 901 the previous year for an 8% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Aug) are 6,837, up from 6,818 for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 247 traffic stops, down from 329 last year. Forty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Eight assaults

One home invasion

Six larcenies

Twenty-six crashes

Eight medical assists

45 citizen assists

32 welfare checks

Nine mental health

Six frauds

Five disorderly conducts

Seven attempted suicides (adult)

Seven shopliftings

One kidnap (minor)

Two sudden deaths (natural)

One death investigation

One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On August 1st, Deputies investigated a sexual assault in the 1500 Block of Abigail Way. The victim and suspect are both juveniles. The case has been forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for Review.

On August 9th, Deputies responded to the 100 Block of Dino Drive for a found explosive device. A moving company located a live grenade during a junk removal from a location in the City of Ann Arbor. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded and took possession of the grenade to be properly disposed of.

On August 18th, Deputies responded to the area of Baker and Shield Roads for a traffic crash. Contact was made with the sole occupant and driver, a 46-year-old Dexter Resident, who was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired [OWI]. The case is awaiting toxicology results.

On August 20th, Deputies responded to the 5900 Block of Rollingwood Drive for child neglect, where a child was left with a babysitter, and the parent failed to return. The child was unharmed and turned over to a grandparent. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for Review.

The entire 2023 August police call log can be found at the link below.