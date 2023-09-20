Broadway Strikes in Dexter Again! Jersey Boys Star, Matt Bogart, To Bring Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Tribute to Life at The Encore

From The Encore

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is excited to announce the first tribute concert of their 15th Anniversary Season, paying homage to the iconic Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The Encore will continue to do what they do so well: bringing a theatrical twist to the timeless classics with unique vocal styles and unforgettable arrangements.

Directed by artistic director, Dan Cooney, and co-directed with musical staging by Broadway star Matt Bogart, this tribute is set to entertain audiences from September 28th to October 1st.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Matt Bogart at the helm for our Frankie Valli Tribute,” says Cooney. “Matt has a long list of Broadway credits which includes Miss Saigon, Smokey Joe’s Café, Aida, Paradise Square, and perhaps most notably, eight years as Nick Massi in Jersey Boys.”

This concert will feature Cody Dent, Chris Joseph, Bobby MacDonell, and Adam Woolsey, with music direction by Frank Pitts.

As part of The Encore's 15th Anniversary Season, the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute is just one of five incredible shows in the company’s popular Tribute Series lineup, which is generously sponsored by Dexter’s Pub. In January, The Encore will pay tribute to Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel, March will bring two tributes; The Mamas and the Papas, and Women In Jazz starring the renowned award-winning jazz vocalist Tammy McCann (who appeared last year at The Encore with Kahil El’Zabar). The 2023/24 Tribute season will wrap up in May with A Tribute to Classic Rock - 2.0.

“Last season’s Classic Rock tribute was our most popular concert,” says director of marketing, Jessica Grové. “With the vast catalogue of hits in the genre there were so many songs that we just couldn’t fit into the show, so we are very excited to bring back the theme and include a good number of the songs that we missed!”

For patrons looking to experience the full spectrum of tribute concerts, The Encore offers a subscription option that includes all five tributes at a 10% discount. Subscribers also receive 10% off additional full-priced tickets purchased for family and friends. Subscriptions and individual tickets can be purchased at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling the box office at 734-268-6200 or visiting during box office hours at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10AM-2PM and 2 hours prior to performances.