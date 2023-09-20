Dexter Golfers Second at Holt Invite

The red-hot Dexter girls' golf team had another strong showing at the Holt Inviational Tuesday, coming home with a second-place finish at the event.

Dexter finished tied with South Lyon and Okemos for second with team scores of 344 in the event won by Mason with 340.

The sophomore tandem of Avery Manning and Millie Truesdell both fired rounds of 78 to tie for second-place in the individual standings.

Marissa Genske shot a score of 86, while Sophia Dettling finished with 102. Madison Ohlman scored a round of 108 and Eleni Michos 109.

The Dreads will host another SEC tri-meet Thursday when Adrian and Jackson come to Hudson Mills Golf Course