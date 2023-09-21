Dexter Police Report, August 2023

In August 2023, Deputies responded to 248 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 388 the previous year for a 36% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Aug) are 1,984, down from 2,277 for the same period last year for a 13% decrease.

Officers conducted 139 traffic stops, down from 239 last year. Seven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One larceny

Four crashes

One medical assist

21 citizen assists

Four welfare checks

Two frauds

Two disorderly conducts

One sudden death – natural

One attempted suicide – adult

One drug overdose

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On August 15th, Deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Dongara Drive for a possible overdose. The caller’s son had found his father on the floor and did not believe he was breathing. Upon arrival, Deputies located a 42-year-old resident unresponsive with no pulse. Deputies administered two doses of Naloxone before medical personnel arrived. The resident was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for further treatment.

On August 28th, Deputies investigated a fraud complaint in the 7700 block of Forest Street. The victim indicated they had met a subject online and began conversing with the subject, hoping to develop a relationship. The subject asked the victim to send money via “CASH APP” and “Bitcoin” to help offset the subject’s medical bills. The victim indicated that they made several transactions totaling nearly $16,000. The subject then asked the victim to meet them at an address in Lansing. Upon arrival, the victim felt uncomfortable and began realizing they were being scammed. Deputies attempted to contact the unknown subject at an e-mail and phone number provided to the victim but have been unsuccessful.

The entire August 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.