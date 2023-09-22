Dexter Community Fund Hosts Community Event at Erratic Ale Co.

From DCF

The Dexter Community Fund (DCF) is hosting a community event at Erratic Ale Co. to kick off Erratic Ale’s October Good Neighbor Tap. DCF is proud to be the featured non-profit during the month of October. Simply order a pint from the Good Neighbor Tap and Erratic Ale will donate $2 per pint to DCF.

Please join DCF advisory committee members on Tuesday, October 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Erratic Ale Co., 8080 Grand Street, Dexter. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Erratic Ale Co., will offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Raterman Bread Haus & Bistro will be selling their delicious pizza by the slice for this event.

Good Neighbor Tap proceeds help fund annual community grants awarded by the Dexter Community Fund.

For more information on the Dexter Community Fund, please visit our website https://www.aaacf.org/donors/areas-of-impact/dexter

For more information about the Good Neighbor Tap, visit: http://erraticale.com/good-neighbor-tap/.

About the Dexter Community Fund (DCF) – The DCF is a permanent endowment at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF) dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Dexter community. The DCF is a source of community capital available to address critical areas of need and enhance the quality of life within the Dexter community. Through annual grants, the Dexter Community Fund supports initiatives related to education and youth, the environment, senior services, health and wellness, human services, arts and culture, and community improvement. AAACF provides professional program staff, fund management and investment expertise. To learn more, please visit our webpage at www.DexterCommunityFund.org.

You can make a donation online, or mail a check payable to “Dexter Community Fund” to Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, 301 N. Main St., Suite 300, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.