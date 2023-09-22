Dexter High School Equestrian Team Gallops Their Way to Regionals

Breaking a four-year hiatus, the Dexter High School Equestrian Team has secured a coveted spot in the upcoming regional competition. This achievement follows their commendable performance at the MIHA District VII meet, where they clinched the title of District Reserve Champions.

The championship, which took place on September 16 and 17 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, showcased the prowess of the three-rider C Team. Notably, each rider showcased their expertise by placing in multiple events. Among the many highlights of the weekend, Sophomore Blaze Peale claimed first place in the Flag Race. Kera Root, another talented sophomore, exhibited impeccable technique by taking home the gold in Equitation Over Fences. Sophomore Abbie Franz also made her mark by securing second place in Saddle Seat Fitting and Showing.

Sophomore Kera Root and Arno competing in Timed Event

The road to state champions advances through the regional competition, slated to be held at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds from September 29 to October 1, 2023. The stakes are high, and the anticipation is palpable.

Expressing her pride in the team's achievements, Coach Juback remarked, "I couldn’t be prouder of these girls for all their efforts over the last couple of months. Each member took one for the team, competing in newer events, to contribute to the group’s overall score. Getting to know them has been rewarding for us coaches and we are so excited to see them grow, not only as riders but as people and students!”

Sophomore Kera Root and Arno and Sophomore Abbie Franz and Reba competing in Two Person Relay

With such dedication and team spirit, the Dexter High School Equestrian Team undoubtedly is on track to make their presence known at Regionals. The entire community eagerly awaits to see these young equestrians in action, cheering for them to bring home further accolades.

Sophomore Blaze Peale and Ruby competing in Hunt Seat Fitting & Sowing

Sophomore Kera Root and Arno competing in Equitation Over Fences

Sophomore Blaze Peale and Ruby competing in Flag Race

Sophomore Kera Root and Arno competing in Western Fitting & Showing

Sophomores Kera Root and Abbie Franz with Reba

Photos by Kathleen Root