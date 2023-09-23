Webster Fall Festival Celebrates its 40th Anniversary with Historical Flair

The weather couldn’t have been better for the annual festival held at historic Webster Corners. The vibrant colors and crisp air of autumn marked the backdrop to the 40th annual Webster Fall Festival, jointly presented by the Webster Township Historical Society and the Webster United Church of Christ, in an ode to history and community spirit.

Festivities began at 10 a.m. with a fun auction by Braun & Helmer, setting the tone for a day of music, learning, and fun. Attendees were treated to various musical performances, ranging from the rustic sounds of the Dieterle Corncrib to melodious hymns inside the church sanctuary and lively tunes on the steps of the Boy Scout Cabin.

Education met nostalgia at the Podunk Schoolhouse, where interpreters playing the role of school marms took visitors on a journey back in time with lessons reminiscent of the old one-room school house. All around the growing historical village were other live displays of pioneering and homesteading skills, including wool dyeing, blacksmithing, and tatting, providing a fascinating glimpse into the past.

The Taste of Webster was the place to be for food enthusiasts, offering a spread of local foods like locally grown popcorn, hot dogs, pulled pork, and a cornucopia other delectable treats.

A highlight for the younger attendees was the child-friendly zone with face painting, discovery tables, the charm of farm animals, and hayrides. Adding to the allure were the Old Fashioned candies available at the General Store and a chance to experience the thrill of climbing a mountain of straw bales.

The festival paid a heartfelt tribute to Gloria Brigham, with a special honoring ceremony. Gloria and her late husband Jack were integral in establishing historic Webster Corners and procuring some of its buildings.

Photos by Doug Marrin