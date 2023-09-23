Dexter Rolls Over Huron for Third Straight Win

The Dexter football team made it three straight wins after clubbing Ann Arbor Huron 55-29 Friday night.

The win improved the Dreads to 3-1 in the SEC Red and 3-2 overall with the win.

Dexter dominated from the start building a commanding 47-7 lead after three quarters and if there was a negative to the night, it was the fourth quarter, when the River Rats put 22 points on the board in four minutes to make the final score closer than it really was.

Ronny Johnson scored from three yards out to give Dexter a 6-0 lead, but the extra point was no good.

Huron returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a TD and took a 7-6 lead, but it was all Dreadnaughts from there until the fourth.

Johnson scored from eight yards out and Jack Deleruyelle’s extra point gave Dexter a 13-7 lead after one.

Cooper Arnedt opened the second with a one-yard TD run for a 19-7 lead.

Cole Novara then returned a punt 46 yards for a score and Arnedt hit Holden Niemi with a TD pass to push the lead to 31-7.

The Deter defense got into the scoring column when David Kull scooped up a fumble and returned it 27 yards to paydirt for a score. Arendt ran in the two-point conversion and Dexter led 39-7 at halftime.

Johnson opened the second half with a four-yard TD run and Arnedt ran in the two-point conversion to push the lead to 47-7 after three.

Huron would score a pair of touchdowns just over two minutes apart in the four the lead to 47-21, but Johnson would score his fourth touchdown of the night and the two-pointer made the score 55-21.

The River Rats punched one more in with just over five minutes left to make it 55-29 and that would be the final.

Johnson rushed for 130 yards and four TD’s and caught two passes for 31 yards.

Arnedt finished 16-28 passing for 205 yards and a TD and rushed for 10 yards and a score.

Novara caught eight passes for 105 yards, while Niemi finished with four catches for 51 yards and a score. Gabe Rychener added two catches for 18 yards for the Dreads.

Dexter will return to action Friday night when they travel to Skyline.