Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive falls to Skyline

Information by Andrew Parker

The Skyline Women’s Swim and Dive proved to be too much for Dexter on Thursday, defeating the Dreadnaughts by the score of 119 to 67.

Despite being short-handed, Dexter had some solid performances.

The night started with the Dexter 200 Medley relay of Isabel Martinez, Grace McClellan, Harper Brown, and Kayce McCallister taking second place, and the Dexter team of Emily Weiszhaar, Diem Lee, Rebekah Murillo, and Annie Ralls captured fourth place.

Parker and Bishop took third and fourth in the 100 free while Brown and Lee finished third and fifth in the 200 IM.

McCallister and Martinez seized the top two spots in the 50 free, while Bella Larson and Rose Steck took fourth and fifth in Diving.

In the 100 Fly, Murillo and Madelyn McClellan finished fourth and fifth.

Brown had a MISCA time to win the 100 Free while Parker took fourth while McCallister and Bishop placed second and third in the 500 Free.

The 200 free relay team of Madelyn McClellan, Brown, Martinez, and Parker nabbed second place. Dexter’s B relay team made up of Larson, Junia Schulz, Rose Stack, and Ellie Saah, who are all primarily divers, finished fifth.

Lee, Weiszhaar, and Ralls took second through fourth respectively in the 100 Backstroke, while Martinez and Grace McClellan took fifth and sixth in the 100 Breaststroke.

The 400 Free relay team of Bishop, M McClellan, Diem Lee, and Delaney Parker finished a close second, and the team of Addy Arbour, Weiszhaar, Murrillo, and Grace McClellan finished third. The team of Saah, Steck, Sarah Gould, and Larson finished fifth.

The Lady Dreads will travel to Saline on Thursday, September 28th to take on the Hornets.

Photos provided by Tammy Parker