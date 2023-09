Dexter Volleyball Sweeps Home Quad

The Dexter volleyball team bounced back from its second loss of the season to sweep a Home quad Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Hanover Horton 25-20, 25-17, Howell 25-23, 20-25, 15-12, and Flat Rock 25-22, 19-25, 15-7 to improve to 20-2-1 overall on the season.

Ali Parachek led the Dreadnaughts with 22 kills, six aces, six blocks, and three digs.

Lilly Burns picked up 11 kills, one ace, one block, five digs, and one assist, while Tia Schultz had 11 kills, three aces, two blocks, and six digs.

Tessa Boomhour had 10 kills, two assists, and one block, while Lana Burns had a big night with seven kills, one ace, one block, 14 digs, and 49 assists. Avery O’Clair recorded 11 kills six aces, one block, 20 digs, and two assists, AnnaMarie Myint 14 digs, three assists, and two aces, Lia DeMerell two digs, Maiah Dunham four digs, and Alex Brassow six digs.

Earlier in the week the Dreads dropped a four-set match to Skyline 25-27, 18-25, 25-18, 21-25.

O’Clair had 10 kills and 12 digs, while Lily Burns had 10 kills, two aces, and 12 digs.

Schultz had seven kills, and three blocks, Parachek six kills and two aces, Boomhour three kills, Chloe Burns 33 assists and four blocks, Myint seven digs and one ace, Dunham five digs.