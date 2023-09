The Dexter Marching Band didn't let some rain stop them from an amazing performance at the Chelsea Marching Band. From The Beatles to The Back Street Boys with a little stop in Africa, the Dreadnaught Marching Band traveled through the decades with its performance in the rain.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1Thjp-AyIs -->

Photos by Mike Williamson