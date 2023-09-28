AHEPA Gyro Drive Thru Supports Local People in Need

This Friday & Saturday, Sept 29 & 30, stop by St. Nicolas Greek Orthodox Church on Scio Church Rd near Zeeb for their “Taste of Greece” drive thru.

The annual event is a fundraiser by the philanthropic group AHEPA District 10.

AHEPA stands for the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association. It is a fraternal organization founded on July 26, 1922, in Atlanta, Georgia. AHEPA was founded to fight for civil rights and against discrimination, bigotry, and hatred.

Today, AHEPA is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 400 chapters across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

AHEPA's mission is to promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.

AHEPA members are involved in a wide range of philanthropic and charitable activities. Most notably in our area is the group’s “Milk For Flint” program. Why milk? AHEPA states, “According to the Center for Disease Control, milk helps lower the lead levels in the bodies of humans. This is especially important in children, since the higher the lead levels in their body, the more likely they will experience developmental health issues.”

AHEPA District 10 “Milk For Flint” brought in over $40,000 in donations through 193 donors, which purchased twelve trucks over eight years (2016-2023) containing a total of 19,872 gallons of milk. It was an extremely successful program and made a significant impact on the residents of Flint. “Milk For Flint” was also very successful for the AHEPA. Over the eight years of the program, hundreds of volunteers from the AHEPA, Daughters of Penelope and the community volunteered their time to make each “Milk Giveaway” a success. As a “Thank You”, the Mayor of Flint declared July 16, 2020 “AHEPA Day in the City of Flint”. The AHEPA name became well known, not only in the Flint area, but throughout Southeastern Michigan. The program’s popularity, more than likely, caused the membership increase in District 10 during its tenure. AHEPA’s District 10 “Milk For Flint” program exemplified the AHEPA mission to the fullest extent, “To promote the ancient ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.”