An important selection for the Washtenaw County Sheriff

From the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, dated October 26:

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Sheriff Jerry L. Clayton has been selected to serve on the National Police Foundation (NPF) Council on Policing Reforms and Race.

Recently, the NPF announced the formation of the Council on Policing Reforms and Race, a majority African American led nonpartisan initiative that will use research and evidence to consider and offer recommendations to resolve some of the most significant and pressing issues with regard to policing reforms and race.

“Of the recent groups I have been honored to join, I think I am most humbled to have been asked to join the work of the Council on Policing Reforms and Race,” said Sheriff Jerry Clayton. “I am excited about the potential impact this group can have on one of our most critical and pressing national issues. The intersection of Public Safety, Police Services Reform and Race.”

According to the WCSO, the NPF is the oldest nationally-known, non-profit, non-partisan, and non-membership-driven organization and it is dedicated to improving America’s most noble profession – policing.

The Council, being led and predominantly comprised of African American leaders from community-oriented organizations, research scholars, business, economic and faith leaders, elected officials, policing leaders and others, will collectively make policy and practice recommendations for reforms that address these issues, particularly to reduce and prevent disparate policing outcomes affecting Black communities.

Key to these deliberations will be their grounding in data and science as the basis for informed dialogue and conclusions.

The Honorable Val Demings (FL-10) Representative from Florida’s 10th District and serving on the House Judiciary Committee, the Congressional Black Caucus and the Law Enforcement Caucus will serve as cochair of the Council, along with Yale Law School Professor and Pulitzer Prize Winning Author James Forman, Jr., a prominent national figure in the discourse of justice reform.

The Council is expected to address policing reform topics such as:

• enhancing accountability;

• addressing organizational cultural issues that affect policing;

• the role of recruitment and training in reforms;

• disproportionality (as it relates to contact, response, and victimization), and;

• the role of elected leaders, while confronting the existence of outcomes that are influenced by or that lead to racism and bias.