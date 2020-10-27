Dexter Community Schools extend COVID learning plan

Dexter Community School district students, from young fives to sixth grade, have been in their classrooms for two days a week for the past two weeks.

The rest of the students, those who chose to and those in grades 7-12, have been learning virtually.

In the meantime, over that same time span, the number of positive cases from around the state and region have gone up.

Noting that the numbers have trended up and although many want to get back into in-person, face-to-face learning, the plan for at least the next month will be as is.

At the Board of Education meeting on Oct. 26, the board reviewed the Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan, which describes the current mode of instruction for students pre-K through 12th grade. The school board unanimously reconfirmed the Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan as presented, with the understanding that 7th and 8th grades may return to school earlier than the high school.

The State Aid Act requires each district to, at least monthly, reconfirm the method of delivery and requires the district to report the student engagement data per month.

Dexter's overall plan continues as:

Pre-Kindergarten: In-person with safety protocols

Elementary (Grades Y5 - 6): Home-based (full Virtual) for students and parents who selected this option. Homeroom (Hybrid) for students and parents who selected this option.

Middle School (Grades 7 - 8): All students remain virtual until the rate of daily infections decline and the infection rate declines. Once this occurs, within 1 week, building begins to phase in the Homeroom (Hybrid) students and continues to offer full online for virtual (Homebased) students.

High School (Grades 9 - 12): All students remain virtual until the rate of daily infections declines and the infection rate declines. Once this occurs, building begins to phase in the Homeroom (Hybrid) students and continues to offer full online for virtual (Homebased) students. Updated 9/

In Dexter, positive case numbers might be low in comparison to other places, but the community over the past two weeks has seen businesses, Aubree’s and Revive, closing for a short time to address a positive test with an employee.

At this point for the schools, there have been three positive cases, two students (one at the high school and one at Creekside Intermediate School, who didn’t enter the building) and one staff member at Wylie Elementary. Each week, the school district updates its numbers.

The high school case was first reported for the week of Sept. 21, and then the Creekside case and the Wylie case for Oct. 19.

As far as quarantined students and staff, the first quarantine cases were reported on Sept. 21 with one staff member and Oct. 5, when it involved two students (one at Beacon and one at Wylie, both had not been in the building) and again a staff member (listed as other and not in one of the school buildings). On Oct. 12, two additional students were reported as in quarantine (one at Creekside and one at the high school).

The quarantine numbers went up on Oct. 19 again when it was reported the staff member at Wylie tested positive and then with that 25 students and two staff members were reported in quarantine. Additional quarantine cases for that week were reported at Anchor (three students), Beacon (one student), and an additional one at Creekside and one at Mill Creek Middle School. For the week of Oct. 26, three more students at Beacon were reported in quarantine and one staff member at Anchor.