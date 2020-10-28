Beavers, Condos, Ballot Returns, and More | Dexter Update 10-28-20

| 3 min | by Doug Marrin |

Highlights from the Dexter City Council meeting, Oct. 26, 2020, of what’s happening in Dexter.

Leaf pick up is in full swing

Sheer Bliss

(above Artistica) is moving into the former Nogginz space in the Cottage Inn strip. Nogginz did not reopen after the shutdown.

City Christmas Tree: The City has secured plans for a 14-foot spruce displayed in Monument Park over the holidays.

Multi-cultural Christmas: Council Student Representative Alex Gilbert is heading up an initiative to have other cultures represented in the City’s holiday displays.

3045 Broad St:

Norfolk Development has resumed discussions with the City in regards to beginning its development of 3045 Broad St. The development is comprised of three buildings with a mix of retail/commercial and residential, including a two-story parking structure.

Accessory dwelling units: The Planning Commission continues its discussion on amending the zoning ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units. An accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, is an additional residential building that occupies the same lot as a primary residence. Examples of an ADU could be a guest house or a detached garage with a rented apartment above.

150 Jeffords: Guenther Building Co. has begun discussions with the Planning Commission regarding converting the two ground floor commercial units into residential. Guenther has indicated that there has been interest in the units as living spaces but very little interest in commercial use.

Former Red Brick space: The space has been sold to Main Street Equities LLC. A.R. Brouwer plans to renovate the first floor for retail/commercial use and the second floor for residential.

Whitetail Farm is consolidating its Broad St. and Grand St locations into one space—the 8080 Grand St. location (next to Erratic Ales).

Rogue Studio 22, a personal hair care salon, is relocating from Ann Arbor to Dexter and will be the new tenant at 3238 Broad St, Ste 102.

3268 Central St. demolition: A.R. Brouwer has applied for the house's demolition on this lot. No redevelopment plans have been submitted at this time.

Dollar Tree has been issued a preliminary zoning compliance approval. The next step is a building permit. The location is in the former Red Line Athletics in Dexter Crossings Plaza.

Millennium Place Condos: The applicant is currently working with the Fire Chief regarding a code requirement that a bridge/tunnel has a minimum clearance of 13.6 feet.

Hilltop View Apartments: Avalon continues to finalize its detailed engineering plans and anticipates receiving construction loan funds soon. Once it has closed on the construction loan, Avalon will apply for a preliminary zoning compliance permit.

Encore Theatre is waiting for the building permit to be issued by Washtenaw County.

k-Space: Construction of the new k-Space facility in Bishop Circle Industrial Park is nearly complete. Landscaping has been installed, and staff anticipates final zoning compliance inspection soon.

Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update: The Parks and Recreation Commission is working on an update to the City’s 5-Year Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Management Internship: The City will be releasing an advertisement for a Management Internship position. This position was included in the FY 2020-21 Budget.

Mill Creek Park Path is open. The City placed a “No Trail Parking” signs in the school parking lot next to the path. Similarly, the Forest Lawn Cemetery sexton reports trail users parking inside the cemetery. The City is exploring the installation of “No Trail Parking” signs there as well.

Beavers: Ann Arbor Trout Unlimited reports that beavers have taken residence in Mill Creek Park on the opposite side of the creek from the new trail segment. The beavers are apparently damming the tributary that feeds into Mill Creek behind the Knights of Columbus.

Pedestrian Safety Project: The City has been working with M-1 Studio on the production of a video that explains proper crossing techniques.

Third Street Project: The Grade Inspection (GI) meeting for this project with the State of Michigan was held on October 13th. The plans are in good shape. OHM will address the State’s minor concerns. To accomplish the stormwater work, the City will need to request a small easement from the former train station owner. The City will follow up with all the property owners that we need right of way/easements from in preparation for the project.

November Election: Absentee ballots have been mailed to 2,132 (61%) of the City’s 3,467 registered voters as of October 21, 2020. 67% of the ballots issued have been returned.

City Meeting Space: The City is currently in discussion with The Encore to use the Senior Center for in-person meetings once they are allowed to resume.