Apple Daze Brings Autumn Fun to Downtown Dexter Oct. 7th

On Saturday, October 7th, Dexter Lion’s Apple Daze kicks off autumn, one of our four favorite seasons in the Great Lake State.

Everyone is invited to Monument Park in downtown Dexter to enjoy a family fun outing in the crisp but sunny autumn air. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs to 5:00 p.m.

NEW to Apple Daze in 2023 is the Dog Costume Contest. Dress ‘em up and show them off in the dog parade at 11:30 a.m. You may enter through the link below or in person at the ticket booth the morning of. Shout out to Dexter Pub for sponsoring the event.

Our four-legged family members aren’t the only ones who can show off their October style for a prize. Register now for this year's Apple Daze Scarecrow and Painted Pumpkin Contests. Local businesses, community organizations, and residents are invited to display a decorated scarecrow in Monument Park during Apple Daze. Continue the fun after the event by showing your scarecrow or pumpkin outside your business or organization after the event.

Those interested can register through the link below or in person the morning of. An entry fee of $10 per item will be collected upon drop off. Drop off your entry to Monument Park at 9 a.m. on October 7th. Prizes will be given to the top pumpkin and scarecrow based on votes by the public.

The festival will have many fun activities and games for the kids, more food vendors, and all the familiar favorites—hayrides out to the Dexter Cider Mill, pumpkin bowling, bounce house, and more.

Artisans will set up their unique crafts and wares, perhaps giving us an early chance to get some Christmas shopping done. The classic car show will once again adorn Central Street. The gazebo will be humming with entertainment all day.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Apple Daze without the pie-eating contest. Groups will be divided up by age. For those thinking about entering the fray, here’s a tip from a prior contestant: “Don’t think of it as eating. Think of it as wiping out the pie tin with an open mouth.”

The scent of cider, the rustle of leaves, the sun's embrace, a breeze that teases, happy laughter, and the community we share—aren't these life's moments beyond compare? See you there.

Follow Apple Daze on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AppleDaze/

Photos: Dexter Lions Club Apple Daze Festival Facebook page