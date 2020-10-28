Scio Township looking at a contract for trash/recyclable

Scio Township has a bit more work to do before making a decision on a contract for solid waste, recyclable and yard waste collection.

In front of the township board at its Oct. 27 meeting was an agenda item to, “approve a contract for weekly collection of solid waste, recyclable and yard waste collection with GFL Environmental.”

That didn’t happen, at least not yet.

The meeting was held virtually over Zoom.

After what had already been a long meeting (at least two hours at that point), the township board looked at this agenda item toward the end. Discussion on it lasted another two hours before the board decided to not take action until some parts of the contract were clarified.

The drafted contract says in part, “the Township, by way of an enacted solid waste ordinance, has ordained that no entity shall engage in the business of collecting, delivering, or disposing of solid waste, yard waste or recyclables generated in the Township without first being authorized to do so by a contract with the Township.”

In follow up with township supervisor Jack Knowles, the Sun Times News asked, why was there no decision on this during the Oct. 27 meeting?

“I was not surprised that we did not pass the contract as this was the first time the board had seen/reviewed it,” Knowles said. “There will be some changes made to address concerns noted at the meeting. There is nothing substantive, but more clarifications of certain definitions and sections.”

Among some concerns noted by the board, township clerk Jessica Flintoft said she wondered about the section in the contract pertaining to the receiving and investigating of complaints about the service. As addressed in the drafted contract the township would handle service issues directly from residents and be a single contact to GFL for corrective action.

In hearing the discussion, some definitions and sections needing clarifying probably center around the definition of a service unit, which is a location, such as a home, where the collection of trash/recyclables could take place. Some questions also discussed were, would a mobile home park (Scio Farms) be part of this definition, and would a residential location with a dumpster? Also, can a person who might leave for warmer weather in the winter temporarily suspend their service?

When the proposal of single hauler was introduced the reasons for it were: to reduce negative impacts on roads from all of the garbage truck traffic; promote efficiencies for these services; promote the highest standards of service, experience and reliability at a competitive rate; educate residents in trash diversion, waste reduction and recycling practices; assist residents in decreasing the amount of solid waste sent to landfills and reducing the number of collection days within the township.

As with many public comment portions of past meetings, the Oct. 27 meeting again saw at least 14 residents speaking to the township board about the proposal. Many who spoke were against, probably 11 or 12, while a couple of people expressed some support.

Concerns expressed by the public included such questions as: was it a proper process with transparency; why are they being forced to do this and can the township take more time and wait until after the election to leave the decision to the new board members voted in.

Township resident Harvey Somers, who attended many board meetings over the past two years, said the process has been flawed since the start.

“It is still unclear why the township sees a need to administer the program; it is still unclear how many township personnel will be involved and at what cost; it is still unclear who is the director mentioned in the ordinance; it is still unclear how much support township residents have for this program,” Somers said. “A new township board of trustees will take office in less than a month. If you have confidence in this program, let them review it, endorse it and move it forward. They will have to implement it during their term of office, but I think they will see a need to rethink this program and do a better job of surveying township residents for their views.”

Another resident, Nick Thompson, supported the proposal and said he was glad to see the township pursuing a unified trash solution, which he called sort of a perk. He said he’s used GFL and has had a good experience with their service.

“I am fully in support of the board’s recommendation to go with GFL,” Thompson said to the board. “I hope it is something that does come to fruition and I’m looking forward to this being put to bed finally.”

The process to get to this point began over two years ago.

It was in March 2018, that the township issued a Request for Proposals for a single hauler trash collector to service the township. According to the township, in response to the RFP, four different vendors submitted proposals to the township and a committee made up of township officials and members of the public, individually reviewed the proposals and recommended that the Township proceed with negotiations with GFL Environmental USA, Inc., which is headquarter in Southfield.

“The committee’s recommendation was based on a number of factors including the completeness of the RFP (all issues/questions addressed), price, and services provided. The four responses were all rated by the individual committee members and two firms were selected for further consideration and in-person interviews. Those two firms were Waste Management (WM) and Green For Life (GFL). The result of the interviews was that the committee recommended that the Township Manager inform the Board of Trustees that the committee recommended GFL as the provider,” the township report said.

Another big step in getting here was the creation of an ordinance.

This past July, the township board amended, after public comment, township ordinance, Chapter 26, Article II, an ordinance to amend the Scio Township Solid Waste Ordinance.

“The amended ordinance requires a trash hauler who wishes to service residential units in the Township to first obtain a contract with the Township. The ordinance places no limits on the number of haulers with whom the Township may contract; however, the intent is and has always been to only license one preferred vendor. The ordinance requires contracts with the Township as of November 11, 2020,” the township report said.

The report to the board stated, “The Township has obtained numerous comments from residents, both written and at public meetings of the Board, both in support of and against a single hauler for residential waste. These comments were considered during the final contract negotiations with GFL. Comments made it clear that residents were primarily concerned about cost. We were able to achieve extremely favorable rates from GFL, although this required a few compromises from the Township. The contract is for 5-years with an automatic renewal for an additional 5 years. A single 5-year contract would have increased prices by 22% to allow the recapture of costs for containers over a shorter period of time. Additionally, all residents with be provided with residential waste, yard waste and recycling. To allow a few residents to opt out of recycling would have required all residents to pay at least 5% more due to the administrative overhead of selective recycling. We deemed this option unfair to the vast majority of residents who would use recycling. If alternative recycling becomes available Township-wide, the contract allows a cancellation of that part of the service with a subsequent reduction in costs. And while we had hoped we could customize the GFL containers for Scio, this, too, would have increased costs to all residents.”

The report further said, “It should be noted that the current ordinance and proposed contract with GFL does not preclude the Township from contracting with additional haulers. While that is not the intent or interest, this ability assures that we can hold GFL to high standards. Additionally, the 5 + 5-year contract provides the Township with the ability to cancel if service does not meet expectations as outlined in the contract.”

Also, according to the report, “The contract for service will be between GFL and residents directly. The Township will not be involved in any monetary interactions concerning trash collection.”

The hope and plan for some on the township board is to make a decision soon.

Knowles was asked do you expect a decision on this before the "new township board"

assumes their seats.

His answer…

“Yes.”

“In my discussions with the likely new board members, they would prefer that we act on this,” Knowles said.

The township board is expected to meet again at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.