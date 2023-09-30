Dexter Keeps Pace in the SEC Red with Rout

Make it four straight wins for the Dexter football team as the Dreadnaughts rolled past Ann Arbor Skyline Friday night.

The win improved Dexter’s record to 4-1 in the conference and kept the Dreads one game back of Red leading Saline with two games remaining.

Dexter wasted no time in taking control over Skyline with 21 first quarter points. It could have been more if it wasn’t for a Skyline interception in the endzone to end a drive.

Cooper Arnedt connected with Holden Niemi for a four-yard TD pass and Jack Deleruyelle added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Ronnie Johnson then ran one in from eight-yards out for a 14-0 lead and moments later Devon Durliat fell on a fumble for a touchdown and the lead grew to 21-0 after one quarter.

Dexter began to pour it on in the second when Arnedt hit Jaiden Juback with an 18-yard scoring pass for a 28-0 lead.

Johnson sprinted in from 51 yards out for his second score of the night and the Dreads lead was 35-0 at halftime.

Dexter started the scoring in the second half when Arnedt connected with Juback for the second time with a 24-yard TD pass and the score was 41-0.

Arnedt then hit Cole Novara with a 32-yard touchdown pass and the lead grew to 48-0.

Mason McAllister finished off the scoring with a two-yard TD run in the fourth to make the final 55-0.

The shutout was the third of the season for the Dexter defense.

Dexter improved to 4-2 overall and they return to action when they host Monroe in the 2023 Homecoming game Friday night.