The Dexter volleyball team ran into a buzzsaw Thursday night as the Dreadnaughts fell to state-ranked and SEC Red leading Bedford three sets to one.

The Dreadnaughts gave the Mules all they could handle dropping the first set 25-21 but bouncing back to take the second 25-22.

Bedford controlled the third set 25-16 and the Dreads battled to the end in the fourth and came up just short in forcing a deciding fifth set, dropping the set 25-23.

Avery O’Clair and Lily Burns picked up nine kills each to lead the Dreads, while Tia Schultz had seven and Ali Parachek six.

Annamarie Myint served up three aces, while Chloe Burns and O’Clair recorded two each.

Lily Burns led the team in digs with 14, while Chloe Burns had 13. O’Clair and Myint had 11 digs each, Schultz and Maiah Dunham seven, and Parachek six.

Chloe Burns ran the offense by dishing out 26 assists on the night.

Dexter fell to 20-3-1 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann