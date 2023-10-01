Dexter Soccer Takes Down Wyandotte Roosevelt

The Dexter soccer team improved to 7-6-2 overall on the season with a 5-1 thumping of Wyandotte Roosevelt Monday night.

Dexter took a 1-0 lead at the 23-minute mark when Lucas Oliviera made a steal and centered a pass to a wide-open Francisco Morales-Leverett, who drilled it home for the Dreads.

The Dreads made it 2-0 with some big pressure that led to a steal by Morales Leverett, who knocked the ball to Luke Nevin and he centered the pass to Vaughn Meyer for the easy tap-in.

Dexter continued to put pressure on Roosevelt when Nicholas Kiss stole a pass and beat the defender to the end line. He sent a shot toward the net that the goaltender got a piece of but could not handle and the loose ball tricked inside the far goalpost for a 3-0 lead.

Meyer scored his second of the game with 24 minutes left in the second when Carter Weis made a steal on a goal kick and passed it up to Meyer who put it home for a 4-0 lead.

Roosevelt got one back to cut the lead to 4-1, but Dexter would wrap it up when Bulamu Esilaba took a centering pass and redirected it past the goaltender to make the final 5-1.

Dexter opened the SEC Red round-robin games with a 2-2 draw with Ypsilanti Lincoln. Stats were not available.

The Dreads have matchups with Bedford and Monroe this week before kicking off district play at home against Garden City October 11. The Dreadnaughts dropped to Division 2 this season after spending the last three seasons in D1. They host the district with Walled Lake Wester, Pinckney, Ypsilanti, and Redford Thurston.

Photos by Dawn McCann