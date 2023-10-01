Dexter Cross Country Teams Third at SEC Red Jamboree

The Dexter cross country teams both came away with third-place finishes at the second SEC Jamboree of the season at Saline last week.

The boys finished with 72 points in the race won by Pioneer with 41.

Brandon Andreson had a career day by winning the race with a personal best time of 15:10.1. He clipped the Pioneer runner by just over a second in a sprint to the end.

All ten Dreads ran PR’s at the brand-new scorching course on the property of Saline High School.

Caleb Snyder finished seventh with a time of 16:05.1 and Julian Linebaugh was 12th in 16:25.4.

Rounding out the top five were Scott Smith in 25th

with a time of 16:51.2 and Elijah Smith 31st in 16:58.

Cole Doty was 32nd in 17:02.8, Andrew Gafford 33rd

in 17:06.4, Landon Whitehead 38th in 17:17.1, Charlie Munson 41st

in 17:23.9, and Jack McCalla 45th in 17:27.

The girls finished with 98 points in the meet won by Pioneer with 27.

Six of ten Dreads ran personal bests at the race, while two more ran season bests.

Alena Blumberg placed seventh with a season-best time of 18:42.4.

Addison Bruckman set a PR with a 19th-place finish in 19:23 and freshman Kodie Snyder ran her PR with a 19:29.7.

Ella Mitchell was 31st in 20:31.2 and Amelia Cribbins 32nd in 20:33.3 to make the top five for Dexter and ran PR’s for both.

Olivia Shaieb ran a season-best 20:40.5 to finish 34th, Avery Hoeft a PR of 20:45.2 to finish 36th, Hannah Bougher was 38th

in 20:54.6, Hannah Sisson with a PR of 21:09.3 to finish 39th, and Kate Varitek was 40th in 21:12.