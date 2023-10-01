Dexter Water Polo Skates by Chelsea

The Dexter water polo team came up with a big 18-10 win over rival Chelsea last week.

The Dreadnaughts took a 4-2 lead after one period and blew the game open in the second by outscoring the Bulldogs 7-1 for an 11-3 halftime lead.

Chelsea came to life in the second half, but the teams played evenly with seven goals each in the final two periods for the 18-10 final.

Otto Krueger had a big night with seven goals, four steals, and one assist to lead the Dreads.

Chance McArtor netted four goals and one assist, while Eric Smaby added two goals and stopped eight shots while in net in the first half.

Ethan Vince had a goal and four assists, while Dima Griffith had a goal and two assists. Jude Smith and Dane Lee each had a goal and assists, Logan Chase one goal, Quinn Christy and Liam MacNeil each had one assist.

Eli Johnston made seven saves in net in the second half for Dexter.

Photos provided by Ryan Maki Photography