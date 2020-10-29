Dexter City Council Takes First Step in Establishing Social Districts for Downtown Businesses

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

Dexter City Council passed a resolution at its Oct. 26, 2020, meeting that was the first step to establish social districts for the coming winter months to support local businesses while pandemic restrictions regarding customer capacity remain in place.

To help businesses through the summer, Dexter, like many communities, created parklettes – parking space temporarily designated for outdoor business use to increase customer volume during the pandemic social spacing restrictions. However, should the limits continue into winter, the use of the parklettes could become problematic with slushy traffic and snow removal.

In an effort of continued support for downtown businesses through Michigan’s hibernal months, the City has been investigating the possibility of utilizing a social district.

As Councilmember Scott Bell told the Council during the discussion, “This is really the only substantive thing that we can do to help those businesses to give them a little bit of an extra helping hand, and I really think we should do it.”

On July 1, 2020, Governor Whitmer signed into law House Bill 5781, the Social District Act, which allows cities to set up spaces where customers could move freely with alcoholic drinks in designated outdoor areas. Patrons could drink from open containers purchased from the adjoining business licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for immediate consumption.

No packaged alcohol may be brought into a social district or alcohol from a business outside the designated area.

The Council expressed some concern over creating a situation where large groups could gather. Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol, explained that congregating in the common area will most probably be similar to a restaurant where masks are worn until you are stationary in your group. However, the City Staff is working out the details to maintain social distancing between groups and other safety measures to ensure public safety within pandemic guidelines.

With the Council’s approval to pursue the establishment of social districts, the next steps are: