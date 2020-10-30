Dexter Field Hockey Playing for Title Repeat Saturday

A state final rematch stands between the Dexter field hockey team and a repeat championship as the Dreadnaughts will take on Ann Arbor Pioneer Saturday at 2:00 at Al Ritt Stadium.

The two teams met in last years state championship match which saw the Dreadnaughts take down Pioneer 3-0. Dexter will be shooting for its third field hockey state title and Pioneer its seventh Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts punched their ticket to the finals by rolling past Saline 5-1 Thursday night.

Abby Tamer got things rolling early scoring just 2:55 into the game for a quick 1-0 Dreads lead.

Dexter would control most of the action and kept pressure on the Hornets with three straight corners in the second period, before Tamer ripped backhand into the corner of the net for a 2-0 lead and moment later Annalisa Shehab scored on a corner to make it 3-0 at the half.

Dexter' high pressure offense continued in the third and Kylee Niswonger found the net for a 4-0 lead.

Saline did not quit and just a minute later to make it 4-1. The Hornets continued to pressure, but Dexter Hannah Baldwin made a fine kick save to keep it 4-1 after three.

Niswonger would find the net one more time on a centering pass from Tamer to make the final 5-1 Dexter.

Tamer finished with two goals and two assists to lead Dexter. Niswonger added two goals, Shehab one, and Shannon Schoch two assists. Baldwin made three saves in net for the Dreads.