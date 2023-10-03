Dexter Athletics recognizing student-athletes

Dexter sports are well underway with the school year a month in. As a new thing this year, the Dexter Athletic Department is taking time out each month to highlight two of their best.

In announcement to the community about this cool recognition program, Mike Bavineau, Athletic Director at Dexter Community Schools, said “The Dexter Athletic Department is excited to announce the new DHS Athlete of the Month recognition program, honoring two student athletes (one female and one male) who have shown a combination of outstanding performance, leadership, and/or exemplary effort. Head coaches make nominations for their student-athlete(s). Recipients are selected by a committee of Dexter administrators.”

The first two are Marissa Genske, a senior in Girls Golf, and Eric Smaby, a junior in Boys Water Polo. As part of the recognition announcement, details about who they are and their accomplishments accompanied both athletes’ photos.

For Genske, it said she’s “been on the Dexter Women's Golf Team for four years and is a second year co-captain. Marissa has had tremendous improvement in her golf game every season and her scoring average has dropped each year as well. In an SEC Match vs. Pinckney on August 29th, she posted a career best two over par, 38 for nine holes. Two days later, at the North Star Bank Invite at Huron Meadows on August 31st, Marissa posted a career best 83 (41-42) for eighteen holes and helped her Dexter Golf Team finish second overall at the invite.”

photo courtesy of the Dexter Athletic Department

And for Smaby, it said he “was selected as Athlete of the Month based not only on his game performance, but also on his qualities as a teammate and individual. According to his coach, Eric exhibits remarkable selflessness, as evidenced by his willingness to step up and play goalie when the team was in dire need, despite having no prior experience in the position. Eric was willing to set aside the skills he had honed over the years as a field player to fulfill a role that his team required. Since that time, Eric has approached practice with a mindset and demeanor that reflect his readiness to learn and his commitment to improving. Based on his statistics, Eric has made significant progress as a goalie: 7 Games, 98 Saves, 8 Steals, 6 Assists.”

photo courtesy of the Dexter Athletic Department

Congratulations Marissa and Eric!