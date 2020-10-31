Halloween Marks the Final Summer Dexter Farmer's Market

Saturday October 31st is the final day to get some of your produce at The Dexter Farmers Market. The open air market will be open from 8am-1pm at 3233 Alpine St, Dexter, MI 48130 Farmers markets are an essential part of the food industry and as such, the vendors follow protocols similar to grocery stores:

Please only send one person from your household to shop,

to shop, wear a mask

wash your hands at our provided hand washing station (hand sanitizer is available in the dispensers throughout the market).

at our provided hand washing station (hand sanitizer is available in the dispensers throughout the market). please do not linger.

20 customers are allowed into the market at a time, so please come with a patient mind, in case there will be a wait.

are allowed into the market at a time, so please come with a patient mind, in case there will be a wait. Plan to shop quickly to make space for the next customer.

The market is fenced and the traffic flow will be one-way running North to South. Please enter at the gate closest to the library and exit toward Main st.

running North to South. Please and exit toward Main st. Please only touch what you will buy. Vendors are more than happy to help you choose.

This week's vendors include: