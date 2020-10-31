10-31-2020 7:20am
Halloween Marks the Final Summer Dexter Farmer's Market
Saturday October 31st is the final day to get some of your produce at The Dexter Farmers Market. The open air market will be open from 8am-1pm at 3233 Alpine St, Dexter, MI 48130 Farmers markets are an essential part of the food industry and as such, the vendors follow protocols similar to grocery stores:
- Please only send one person from your household to shop,
- wear a mask
- wash your hands at our provided hand washing station (hand sanitizer is available in the dispensers throughout the market).
- please do not linger.
- 20 customers are allowed into the market at a time, so please come with a patient mind, in case there will be a wait.
- Plan to shop quickly to make space for the next customer.
- The market is fenced and the traffic flow will be one-way running North to South. Please enter at the gate closest to the library and exit toward Main st.
- Please only touch what you will buy. Vendors are more than happy to help you choose.
This week's vendors include:
|Happy Introvert Studio - framed signs, plank signs, seasonal decor, upcycled book art, shelf decor, tiered tray decor and more! *see vendor profile below!*Big Sister Little Sister - handmade crochet hats, scarves, toys, and blankets from our market manager, Dana and her sister Beth. She specializes in custom orders and sports color gear! Follow their Facebook here.PetzGlitz - Artful Jewelry for Pets. Diana makes cute dog themed greeting cards and pet jewelry. Show your doggo who the bestest boi really is!Judy Welsh - charming hand cut cards, framed beach glass, driftwood art and notebooks. BB's Beauty Essentials - Brittney wants to make the world a better place through her craft. She makes body and foot sugar scrubs with a mission of using plant-based, natural ingredients and equity and inclusion for all market customers!Two Dogs Farms - perennials, annuals, veggie starts, berries, fruit, veggies, maple syrup and jellies and jams from Ray Sowers. And coming soon: Scottish Highlander grass fed Beef!!My Serenity, Creations by Rachel - lovely bath, body and home goods, soy candles, natural deodorants and bath bars. Hoppy Soaps - Stephanie fills the market with the fresh smells of bar soaps, bath bombs, shower fizzies, deodorant, lip balm, body butter, and herbal sachets. Some of these products are even made from her home-brewed beer! Follow her on Facebook here.NOKA Homestead - Noelle has a breath taking array of produce. From radishes to greens to potatoes, all grown with respect and care for the earth and its creatures! Follow their Facebook here. Sign up for their newsletter here to hear how they can bring you fresh produce this year!Owl Hollow Bakery - Anne will have delicious pies, breads, baked goods, granola, Amaizin' popcorn, free range chicken and duck eggs, maple syrup, and pure Greek olive oil.Jacob's Fresh Farm Shares - chicken eggs, as well as a wide variety of veggies and fruit grown with natural methods from heritage and non-GMO seed. They have several different types of CSAs depending on your family's needs, including boxes that have bakery and coffee items included. Visit his site and get signed up today!Hives on the Hill Apiary - Jacob also runs a great honey business. Find honey in all sizes of jars, plus he will remove your swarms!MaryAnn Simpkins - one of our founding members brings produce, baked goods, sewn and crocheted housewares, nuts, soaps, eggs, honey, too much to name! Please keep an eye here for her earliest harvests, there will be lettuce soon!Ski's Sausage Co - this is Dan's first year, but he's a local from Pinckney! He offers a large variety of sausages; traditional Polish kielbasa and cheddar, jalapeno cheddar and traditional bratwurst.Julie's Cookie Art - Julie has hand decorated fall-themed sugar cookies.Carolyn Ayers - chicken eggs and knit and sewn house goods from right here in Dexter!Flightless Bakery & Patisserie - croissants, kouign amann ("the most decadent pastry in Europe" made in northern France), changing seasonal homemade cereals, garlic croutons. Something different at each market!The Frosty Apple - John and Julie will be with us on Halloween with Idared and Golden Delicious apples. Check out their website for a comprehensive list of apples and their best uses.