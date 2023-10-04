A Dexter High School senior makes it to the All American High School Student Film Festival

Dexter High School senior Alyson Phillips is participating in one the largest student film festivals in the world. A short film she directed, a music video called “Neverland”, is getting an official screening at the All American High School Student Film Festival in New York City.

This opportunity came about for Phillips with her being part of the Downriver Detroit Student Film Consortium (DDSFC), which is a program that recruits kids, K-12 from South East Michigan schools, and gives them an opportunity to be part of a eclectic group of students and a voice through the art of making motion pictures.

The Sun Times News (STN) asked her about being selected.

“There are no words to describe it,” she said. “I am beyond honored and I enjoyed working with all of the talented individuals that worked so hard to create this video and having the honor to work with the beautiful singer/songwriter Megan was a blessing. She is going places.”

She said the music video “Neverland” is about a girl that feels alone in the forever complicated existence that is being a high school student that doesn't feel like she fits in.

“I love how it shows the extreme loneliness the main character feels and how much I can connect with that feeling,” she said of the video.

Phillips selection to be part of the festival is a very cool accomplishment and its one that led the founder of the DDSFC Scot Galeski to reach out to STN with this awesome news.

Alyson Phillips. photo courtesy of the Downriver Detroit Student Film Consortium (DDSFC)

Galeski said the All American High School Film Festival is the largest student film festival in the world with over 3,500 films submitted by students from all over the world. The festival takes place Oct. 20-23 in New York City Times Square AMC Theaters. He said six kids from DDSFC had their films "Officially Selected" to screen.

Here they are:

1. TVC-15 The Return of Major Tom (Nominated for Best In Show)

2. Neverland (AWAL Records mxmtoon custom category) Directed by Alyson Phillips, Dexter High School.

3. What If (Nominated for Best Elementary School Film)

4. Walk With Me

5. MCM

6. Different

STN asked him what the DDSFC thinks about its selections.

“We are thrilled,” said Galeski, who is a retired police detective that headed the Downriver Detroit Violent Crimes Task Force, Crimes Against Children Unit and now works with at risk, disadvantaged and abused kids.

He founded the DDSFC in 2016.

“Our kids have been touted as ‘Hoodlums’ and ‘The kids from the other side of the tracks,” he said. “We don't have the studios and equipment like other programs and schools, but our kids work their asses off and produce some pretty powerful projects.”

He said the students in the program learn every facet of filmmaking from dreaming the idea to pre-production to production to post production. They write, direct, act, edit, score, etc.

Of Phillips being part of the program, he said “Alyson's father (Brad Phillips) is a spectacular musician and I was looking on his Facebook page when I saw a music video he posted. I then inquired and was advised the project was written and directed by his 16 year old daughter Alyson. We then interviewed Alyson and offered her a spot in the DDSFC.”

Alyson said she created a music video for her IB film class to one of her favorite songs and her dad posted it and Galeski saw it and came out to recruit her. She said being part of the program has been great.

“The Downriver Detroit Student Film Consortium is one of the most phenomenal programs I have ever gotten to work with and I will continue to work with them throughout my career and adult life,” Alyson said. “I am so grateful for the work and heart Galeski puts into this program and I can't wait to see what the future generations bring.”

DDSFC is taking 16 students to New York, which is an opportunity of a lifetime. They are currently conducting a fundraising campaign because New York City is costly. Anyone who wishes to donate: https://tinyurl.com/81Nut