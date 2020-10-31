Dexter Makes History with First Playoff Win

After two years of heartbreaking playoff losses, the Dexter football team finally got over the hump and made history Friday night as the Dreadnaughts pulled away from Ypsilanti Lincoln to claim the first playoff win in school history 56-28.

Friday night’s game against Lincoln saw the Dreadnaughts offense put up a lot of points as usual, but it was the Dreads defense that came up with the biggest play of the night that turned the game around.

Lincoln had scored on the last play of the first half to cut the Dexter lead to 28-21 at the break and the Splitters got the ball to start the second half. Lincoln took over at its 18 and after three plays faced a fourth and 1 at the 27. The Splitters decided to go for it deep in their own territory and tried to run the ball, but Ethan Esch and the rest of the Dexter defense was there to stuff the runner for a loss and a turnover on downs.

A minute later Colin Parachek scored from 19-yards out for a 35-21 lead and a huge momentum shift in the game.

The Dexter defense forced another punt and Parachek broke through for a 44-yard run deep into Splitter territory. He would run it in from two yards out and his third score of the night to make it 42-21 and the Dreads would cruise from there.

From the start it looked like the Dreadnaughts would control the game. Dexter took the opening kickoff and scored on a one-yard TD run by Parachek.

Lincoln fumbled the kickoff, and it was recovered by Daniel Delduca. Cole Cabana then ran it in from a yard out to quickly make it 14-0.

The Splitters would respond with a one-yard TD run to make it 14-7 and forced the Dreads to punt on the next series. Lincoln blocked the punt but tried to recover it and fumbled it and it was recovered by Esch.

Paracheck hit Cabana with a 35-yard TD pass to make it 21-7 and Lincoln would score to make it 21-14 with just over a minute to play in the half. Parachek hit Braeden Fuson with a 64-yard scoring pass with 52 seconds left to extend the lead to 28-14.

Lincoln scored on a 36-yard TD pass with no time left on the clock to end the half, stunning the Dreadnaughts and setting up the key opening drive of the second half.

While Dexter is known for its passing attack, the Dreadnaughts had a big game on the ground against the Splitters with 301 yards rushing and five scores.

Cabana led Dexter with 147 yards and two scores. Parachek rushed for 140 yards on 10 carries and three scores and passed for 182 yards and two scores. Brendan Vallerio had six carries for 19 yards and Evan Krolewski one carry for a four-yard TD.

Fuson caught three passes for 93 yards and a score, while Cabana had five catches for 35 yards and a TD. Brennan Parachek caught four passes for 43 yards and Cal Bavineau two for 11.

Keegan Kipke was in on 10 tackles to lead the defense, while Esch was in on eight, and Caleb Drenner was in on seven. Blake Sislo was 7-7 for extra points for the Dreads.

The Dreadnaughts (5-2) advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time and will travel to Livonia Churchill (4-2) for a district semifinal matchup and a rematch of last year’s playoff opener that saw Churchill end the Dreads season 41-39.

