Sweet Repeat- Dexter Field Hockey Claims Second Straight D1 State Title

It went down the wire, but the Dexter field hockey team held off a tough Ann Arbor Pioneer team 2-1 to claim the Dreadnaughts second straight Division 1 state title Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts proved they were the best team in Division 1 during the whole season, by winning the regular season title and the tournament championship.

However, the title win did not come easy for the Dreadnaughts as the game was a tail of two halves.

Dexter dominated the first half, carrying most of the play in the Pioneer end for the half.

Abby Tamer got things going for the Dexter when she ripped a shot from just inside the arch into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the game.

Abby Tamer reacts to her goal that put Dexter on top early. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dexter would continue to pressure Pioneer and Tamer lifted a shot high that hit the post and bounced away to keep it 1-0.

The Dreads made it 2-0 in the second when Tamer moved the ball along the end line on the right side of the net and sent a crossing pass to Gracie Burns, who ripped it home to extend the Dreadnaughts lead, which they held into halftime.

Gracie Burns celebrates her goal that made it 2-0. Photo by Mike Williamson

As much as Dexter controlled the play in the first half, the second half was a different story as Pioneer controlled from the beginning of the half.

The pressure earned Pioneer three consecutive corners, but they only got one shot on net and the Dreadnaughts Hannah Baldwin made a kick save to keep it 2-0.

Dexter picked up a corner, but could not get a shot off before Pioneer would earn another corner just before the end of the third Baldwin made a kick save and then laid out to block another shot on a rebound to keep it 2-0 after three.

Pioneer continued to control the play and earned three more corners in the third, but Dexter clung to the 2-0 lead. The biggest save of the game came on a corner where a shot by Pioneer got by Baldwin and trickled toward the net, but she made diving save to tip the ball just outside the post before it could cross the goal line.

Hannah Baldwin dives to make a save just before the ball crosses the goal line. Photo by Mike Williamson

A couple of minutes later, Dexter was called for a foot ball in the crease and Pioneer was awarded a penalty stroke in which they capitalized on to make it 2-1 with 5:24 left in the game.

The last five minutes were hectic with Pioneer picking up its eighth corner of the half, but they could not find the net and Dexter was able to hold on and claim its second straight title.

Dexter Field Hockey 2020 D1 State Champions

Dexter finished the season with a 16-0-1 record.

Photo's by Mike Williamson