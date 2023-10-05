Mark your calendars Scio Township residents: Sustainability fair, Halloween party and early voting

October 29 expects to be an informative and fun day at Scio Township Hall and Fire Station.

Not only is the Scio Township Fire Department hosting the annual Halloween Party, but just down the road at township hall there will be an opportunity for early voting and the township is holding its first Sustainability Fair.

This sustainability fair expects to be a very unique event. It’s being organized by the Environmental Sustainability Task Force (a group of volunteers) who developed the Scio Environmental Sustainability Climate Action Plan that has been recommended for approval by the Planning Commission to the Board of Trustees, according to Jan Culbertson, who is on the task force.

She said the plan supports the board’s resolution to achieve community-wide carbon neutrality by 2035 -- supporting Resilient Washtenaw, the county’s climate action plan.

The fair aims to work with a plan such as this.

The Sun Times News (STN) asked Culbertson what the goal of the fair is.

She said, “Fun and education—residents can learn from each other how to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and protect our environment.”

The fair will give the community the opportunities to Discover, Connect and Engage.

Discover: Try an e-bike, see a worm composting tower at work, learn how to electrify and improve the efficiency of your home.

Connect: Learn about native plants, rain barrels, and protecting the watershed.

Engage: Free demonstrations, discussions with experts, and activities for children and adults.

Here’s a sampling of organizations/activities that will be at the fair listed under seven themes:

Energy

Ann Arbor 2030 District—Create a decarbonization plan for your home with incentives and tax credits

Solarize Ann Arbor—join together for a solar bulk buy

Meadowlark Builders

Homeland Solar

MiGreen Power—how to enroll

Mobility

Residents with EBikes, PHEV and EVs

AAATA/The Wave

Natural EcoSystems

Scio Parks, Preserves and Pathways

Washtenaw County Conservation District—Seed planting, farm equipment and rain barrels

Water

Huron River Watershed Council—learn how to protect our watershed

WaterSense information

Local Food Systems & Regenerative Agriculture:

Blue Spring Farm

Inventory of what Scio farms Produce

Materials & Waste

Scio residents with a worm tower, Lomi, materials for recycling and composting

Emergency Preparedness & Resilience

Home preparedness—make a plan

Building a resilient community in Scio

Interested in being part of a Citizen Emergency Response Team?

STN asked Culbertson in general if there is anything in particular the community should know when it comes to environmental sustainability.

“Every household can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits and incentives to make a decarbonization plan – or take specific actions to protect our groundwater and watershed while increasing biodiversity – and source more of their food locally,” she said.

For those interested, all of the events and happenings are from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. There will be the Fire Station Halloween Open House at the station at 1055 N. Zeeb Road, and early voting inside township hall at 827 N. Zeeb while the Sustainability Fair will be at the utility bay at township hall, which is around back.