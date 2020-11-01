Dog Tired after Running 105 miles in one Day

Pictured here (Photo courtesy of Dee Maggio Photography), Dan Egeler of Dexter ran 4 marathons back to back (105 miles) in total time of only 24 hours last Saturday to Sunday, raising over $140,000 for Bark Nation and Waggin’ Tails Dog Rescue. Egeler commented "We have seen donations from almost every state. I am cheerful and tearful at the same time. Donations are still being accepted. I did survive the event. My shins were painful on Monday, but no other lingering issues. I'm basically back to (ab)normal - whatever that means." Congratulations, Dan!