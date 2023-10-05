Dexter Field Hockey Clinches SEC Title

The Dexter field hockey team finished its run through the SEC by taking down Saline 4-1 Monday night to clinch the SEC championship.

The Dreadnaughts trailed Skyline by one point and needed a win in their final contest to pass the Eagles for the top spot and they did just that.

Dexter finished 4-0-2 in the SEC and with ten points, clipping Skyline with nine points.

After a scoreless first period, Claire Dubuque found the net early in the second period to put Dexter on top.

Thee lead would grow to 2-0 with just over three minutes remaining in the half when Emily-Kate Covert knocked one home for a two goal cushion at the break.

Just 33 seconds in to the third period Maddie Rokke-Smith struck one home to make it 3-0.

Saline would try to get back into it with a goal by Clare Arvai at 13:28 of the third, but the Dreads would seal the win with a goal on a corner with no time left on the clock in the third period by Aiden Weinmann to make it 4-1 after three periods and that would be the final.

Audrey Owen-Smith made seven saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Daphne Grant picked up two assists for Dexter, while Rokke-Smith and Bailey Krueger each had one.

Dexter then pulled out a 2-1 win over rival Chelsea Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs took a first period lead with a goal by Azlyn Eckert and it would stay that way through halftime.

The Dreads would tie it up in the third with a goal by Krueger 11 seconds into the second half.

Rokke-Smith would break the 1-1 tie midway through the final period and the Dreadnaughts would hold on for the hard-fought win.

Krueger, Weinmann, and Covert each picked up an assist for Dexter, while Owen-Smith and Analisa Ledbetter made two saves each for the Dreads.

Elizabeth Lane was stellar in net for the Bulldogs, keeping them close with 14 saves.