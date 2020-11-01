Dexter Volleyball Ends Regular Season on Hot Streak

The Dexter volleyball team wrapped up its regular season by winning four of five matches and takes a 21-3 record into this weeks D1 districts at Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking down state-ranked Ann Arbor Skyline in five sets 25-11, 11-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-5 in what could be a matchup in this week’s districts.

Eleanor King had a big night with 19 digs, 18 assists, and seven kills to lead the Dreads.

Jordan Kless had 10 hills and nine digs, while Avery Goodrich had six kills, eight digs, and two aces. Hannah Quinn added seven kills, while Livvy Mellifont had 25 digs and three aces.

Dexter then beat Dearborn 25-14, 25-22.

Kless had 10 kills and five digs to lead the Dreads, while King had nine digs and six aces. Goodrich added four kills and three digs, while Mellifont had 11 digs for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts then won two of three at a quad at Huron Saturday.

They defeated Pinckney in straight sets 25-13, 25-12.

Kless had nine kills and three digs, Jamie Giese six kills and two digs, and Mellifont nine digs and three aces to lead the Dreads.

They fell to Huron in three sets 25-16, 18-25, 24-26.

Goodrich had 11 kills and nine digs, Kless 10 kills and five digs, Mellifont 20 digs, and Quinn and Mikah Salemi four kills each in the match.

The then defeated Belleville 25-22, 25-21.

Kless led with 11 kills, while King had seven, Quinn and Goodrich five each, and Salemi four.

Mellifont led in digs with 15, while Goodrich had 12. Delaney Arnedt dished out 19 assists to lead Dexter.