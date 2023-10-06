Dexter Golf Claims Share of SEC Red Title

Photo from Dexter Girls' Golf Instagram

The Dexter girls' golf team capped off its amazing regular season by clinching a share of the SEC Red title with Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday.

Ann Arbor Pioneer shot probably one of its best rounds of the season and shocked the SEC co-champions. Pioneer finished with 185, beating Dexter with 187, and Skyline 197.

Avery Manning shot an even par 36 to lead the way for Dexter.

Millie Truesdell finished with 43 and Sophia Dettling 53. Marissa Genske finished with 55, Madison Ohlman 56, and Eleni Michos 58.

The split left Dexter at 11-1 in the conference and they led Skyline by four points heading into the SEC Finals at Eagle Crest Golf Course Wednesday.

Each regular season win in conference play was worth two points and teams earned four points for each team they finished ahead of at the conference championship.

The saying that every shot counts was proven at the SEC Finals as the Dreadnaughts and Skyline were tied with a score of 352 after the top four golfers of each team. This meant the teams had to go to the fifth golfers score to determine a champion.

Dexter's fifth golfer Michos shot an 18-hole score of 106, while Skyline's fifth golfer shot 95 to give the Eagles the top spot at the Finals and the four points needed to tie Dexter for the conference title.

Manning shot a scorching three under par 69 to earn medalist honors and gave her the individual league title. She beat the second-place finisher by 10 strokes.

Truesdell with an 89 and Genske with 90 both earned top ten finishes for the Dreads.

Dettling shot 104, while Ohlman shot a round of 111 for Dexter.

It is the first league title for the Dreadnaughts since 2020 when they won the SEC White crown and just the second since 2009.

"It is such a great feeling to see this Dexter Women's Golf program win another division championship and I am extremely proud of this entire team," Coach Greg Palkowski said.

Dexter will take part in the D2 Regional at El Dorado Golf Club in Mason Wednesday, October 11th for a shot at the state finals at Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing October 20-21.

"You have to believe in these young players and what we have practiced & competed for all season, that is to be in the position to play for and win at any tournament - like we did at the SEC Championship," Palkowski said. "The chemistry of the team plays an important role in our success thus far this season as well. While they are dedicated at practice & their determination to compete is just amazing, this team also likes to have a lot of fun."